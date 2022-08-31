Bagley Kevin Lee Bagley Kevin Lee Bagley, 64, of Gibson, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Portneuf Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born December 20, 1957, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Lawrence Bagley Sr. and Letha Tillotson Bagley. He was raised in Gibson and attended Blackfoot High School until he went into the service in 1975. While in the army, he received his GED. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he proudly served his country as a peacetime veteran. He was discharged in 1977. He married Alvina Jackson and three children were born to this union: Marquette, Corinne and Anthony. They were married for 18 years and later divorced. He then married Julie Teton and raised two stepsons: Jade Broncho and Kleve Broncho, along with one grandson who held a special place in his heart, Klydesdale Broncho. Kevin enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and especially loved salmon fishing with his family. He loved riding his motorcycles and watching his grandchildren play sports. He had a passion for relay racing and had his own family team called the Pale Rider's. He loved the relays and was a mugger for the Pale Rider's and the Tissidimit team. Teaching cultural traditional and spiritual ways. Kevin was a member of the Native American Church, Fort Hall Veteran's Association, and participated in Sundances throughout his life. He recently retired from the INL, where he worked for 30 years, and after retirement because a full-time rancher. He is survived by his spouse, Julia Bagley; children, Marquette Bagley (Zachary Wadsworth), Corinne (Jason) Walker, Anthony Bagley (Larae Bill), Jade (Maria) Broncho, and Kleve Broncho; brother, Lawrence (Susan) Bagley Jr.; uncle, Clifford (Klieann) Tillotson; Cousin, Vernon Two Eagles; nieces, Valerie Bagley, Cassandra (Eric) Begay, Cheryl Bagley; nephew, Bryan Bagley; grandchildren, Tiauna Walker, Carlise Walker, Jace Walker, Trayson Bagley, Juliann (Eric) Stapleton, Kurvin Kniffin, Austin Kniffin, Alexa Hevewah, Mariusz Bagley, Kateri Broncho, Eliana Broncho, Nayeli Broncho, Klydesdale Broncho, Kleve Broncho Jr., Kallena Broncho and Ava Broncho. He is preceded in death by his mother, Letha; father, Lawrence Sr.; brothers, Steven and Michael Bagley; maternal grandparents, Hattie Irene Sorrell Tillotson and Alvin Tillotson; paternal grandparents, Suzie Tinno Bagley and Louis Celu Bagley. Viewing will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 6:00p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home. Kevin will be taken to his home on 128 West Truchot Road on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00a.m. Traditional burial service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Lincoln Creek Cemetery.