Balter Darlene Gallup Balter Darlene Gallup Balter, 68, passed away June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 10, 1953 at the Eaton Maternity Home in Shelley, Idaho to Lawrence and Eva Gallup. She grew up in Goshen where she attended school and graduated from Firth High School, Firth, Idaho where she also participated in the Firth Cougarettes Drill Team. She looked forward to summers traveling and camping with her family, doing activities with her friends such as playing baseball on the local church team, and working during potato harvest each year for local farmers in the Goshen area. She worked as a Lab Technician for Nonpareil Potato Processing in Blackfoot, and as a Lab Technician for Melaleuca in Idaho Falls, where she retired. She married Kenneth Balter on September 12, 1992 at Mountain River Ranch, in Ririe, Idaho. Over the years, they resided in Blackfoot and Shelley. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in various callings. Darlene and Kenny enjoyed spending time with their family. She was very talented and loved to bake, sew, crochet and embroider. Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; parents, Lawrence and Eva Gallup, and a brother, Ronald Beck. She is survived by her children, Bernie (Angela) Gerdes; Jared (Mindy) Gerdes, Cindy (Phillip) Moses, Kimberly (Shane) Hebdon, Adam (Allie) Balter, and Brian (Shannon) Balter; and siblings, Gaylon (Kathy) Gallup, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Dan) Nelson, Carolyn Jensen, Larry (Sherry) Gallup, and Cherie (Keith) Fry; and her special friend, Elaine. She has fifteen (15) grandchildren: Cole, Bo, Joshua, McKenzie, Marissa, Wyatt, Keeley, Harmon, Shaylyn, Abigail, Gavin, Jordan, Maddisen, Linden and Aspen; and eight (8) great-grandchildren: Donaven, Zelda, Ariel, Mateo, StellaDean, Jose, Landon and Taysom (to be born soon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley. Interment will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery, 825 East 1200 North, Shelley, Idaho under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast on Nalder Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.