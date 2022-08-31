Barlow Wilma Murdock Barlow Our beloved mother, Wilma Murdock Barlow, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilma was born April 24, 1928 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Leo D. Murdock and Frances Rosetta Dance Murdock. After graduating from Thomas High School, outside of Blackfoot, she attended University of Utah graduating with a Bachelor's and Master's in Education. She later earned a second Masters in Library Sciences at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. After graduating from University of Utah, she returned to Idaho and began her career teaching. While teaching she met her future husband, Newell Fullmer Barlow and they were married on August 7, 1952. They were married 53 years before Fullmer's passing on January 22, 2005. They are now back together having been sealed in the Las Vegas temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and are joined by their daughter, Lisa who passed away in 2010. Wilma's surviving family members are one son, Bob (Carol) and two grandchildren Jessica Barlow Potter (Jeremy), and Drew (Lauryn) Barlow. Her family tree also included 5 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Daysie, Blake, Lexi and Lauren. Our mother was dedicated to raising her children to learn the truth both in heaven above and on the earth below. We remember the importance of education and her constant learning. After her children entered school, Wilma returned to teaching later becoming a school librarian. Wilma had a passion for reading and there were few times when mother would not be in the middle of reading a book. Some of her most enjoyable times were spent in learning while she traveled to the eastern United States as a college student, to England in her middle years to see where her brothers served in World War II, and later in life to see where her daughter lived and worked in AL Ain, United Arab Emirates. Her later years were spent living in Las Vegas where she spent time with Bob and his family. We will miss her love of life and the love and sacrifice she had for her family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. July 23, 2022 at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com