Barrett Dorothy Jean Barrett Dorothy Jean Barrett, 85, of Blackfoot, left this world on November 23, 2021 in the early morning hours, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Dottie Jean was born to Gino and Dorothy (Davis) Francesconi in 1936, in Kemmerer Wyoming. In her youth she attended schools in both Conda and Soda Springs. During her youth, she learned to master the piano, spending many hours in lessons and practice. In 1950, she left Soda Springs and attended Pocatello High School. She graduated in 1954. Dottie worked for 40 years at Idaho State University. Dottie loved working and loved the accomplishment of a job well done. She retired, in 2003, as the head of ISU Stores and Shipping and Receiving. She married her husband of 51 years, Ronald K. Barrett, in 1970. Ron and Dottie raised four children together. They enjoyed fishing and playing golf together. But, much of their time was spent playing music together; Dottie on the keyboard and Ron on his guitar. Dottie was a gifted musician and her family was blessed to hear her playing beautiful songs on her piano. She was also an amazing seamstress and won many accolades for her work with a needle. She made many of her children's clothing and one daughter's wedding dress. Dottie enjoyed playing cards, gardening and reading. She played bridge regularly and made many wonderful friends playing bridge and loved telling stories about those, with whom she had the good fortune of playing. Dottie also loved working in the yard and caring for her roses and flowers. In the colder months, Dottie could be found with a book in her hand. When the Nook came out, she was in heaven, because she had hundreds of books to read. Dottie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her piano and walls were usually covered with pictures of her children and grandchildren, so she could tell those who visited her all about them. She loved spending time talking with her kids on the phone. If her kids called her, she would drop whatever she was doing to make sure she could talk with them. Dottie was a spitfire all of her life and never shied away from a challenge. She worked tirelessly her entire life. She loved life and loved sharing it with others. Dottie came to Jesus later in life and left this world a believer. She is now in the presence of her precious Lord. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Barrett; children: Gino R. Barrett, Lori (Michael) Day, Sheri (Larry) Thomas and Holly (Robbert) Mickelsen; sister, Carol Dawn (Robert) Tolman and brother, Scott Francesconi. She is survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great- great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gino and Dorothy Francesconi and sister, Lorrinda Francesconi. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service. A wake will follow the service at the residence of Rob & Holly Mickelsen. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.