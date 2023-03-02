Barrett Ronald Kay Barrett Ronald Kay Barrett, 77, formerly of Blackfoot, ID went home to the Lord to join his beloved wife, Dorothy, in the morning hours of February 23, 2023. Ron was born to Shirley and Lucille Barrett in 1945, in Malta, ID. He was the oldest of seven children. In his youth, he enjoyed life on their farm and loved playing with stick horses, until he was old enough to ride real horses. He told stories of his mother making him and his sister little dolls from old socks and stick horses, as well. It was an austere life, but from a young age he understood his role as the oldest child. He was always involved in some kind of crazy antics that landed him in trouble. He loved to prank people, but often found himself in hot water over his pranks. He would often recall the trouble he caused when dragging an outhouse into town and lighting it on fire. His uncle was the local Sherriff, so it caused a host of problems in the family, as well. Despite the trouble it landed him in, he still enjoyed a good prank once in a while. He served in Vietnam shortly after the passing of his father. This left his mother and six siblings without anyone to care for them. He held enough money out of his Army pay to buy a carton of cigarettes and sent the rest home to his mom to provide for his family. Even though he was miles from home in Vietnam, he always wrote to his mother to ask about each child and monitored how they were doing. He saw himself of the man of the family, after his father passed and carried this responsibility seriously. He met the love of his life, Dorothy (Dottie Jean) and married her in 1970. They were married for 51 years until her passing in 2021. They had one daughter, Holly, together and Ron adopted Dorothy's three children from her previous marriage. He viewed it as his responsibility to protect all of them from harm, since Dorothy was a victim of extreme domestic abuse. He loved to go fishing with his family. There was nothing he loved better than eating fish that he had caught, unless it was eating fish someone else had caught. They spent most of their free time playing music. Ron was a gifted musician and played entirely by ear. He loved to sing and play the guitar for anyone that would listen. They formed many bands over the years and their daughter would occasionally play with them. He wrote many songs and continued to write up until his death. He worked as a welder and maintenance man for JR Simplot for many years and rounded out his career at other companies, as well. He enjoyed welding and often created benches and fountains made from metal and horseshoes. He also loved carving and creating unique pieces he could share with friends and family. Some of his work is featured at the Museum of Idaho. He loved creating beauty from wood and metal and found it to be therapeutic and his passion. He was a lover of treats and would often sneak them when he thought Dottie was not around to catch him. Often getting up in the middle of the night to eat a doughnut or two. She finally cured him of his sneaking when she glided down the stairs in a flowing white night gown, in the middle of the night, and without his glasses he thought he was caught by a being from another dimension. It was the last night-time doughnut raid he performed. He was a cancer survivor and raised money for cancer victims in Blackfoot. He and his music partner Duane Maupin won the People's Choice Award in 2018 at Bingham's Got Talent, which is a fundraising event for the Relay for Life and proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to aid cancer research. He came to a saving faith in Jesus later in his life and was often in awe of the amazing grace that saved him. He is in the presence of the Lord and he is probably dancing across Heaven with his beloved Dottie right now. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Barrett, mother, Lucille Barrett, father, Shirley Barrett, brothers, Steve, Brent and Sherman Barrett, sister, Lynn Mower. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Mickelsen (Robbert), adopted children Gino Barrett, Lori (Mike) Day and Sheri (Larry) Thomas. He is survived by grandchildren: Matthew Mickelsen, Jacob Mickelsen, Emily Mickelsen, Chris Barrett, Travis Day, Dallas Day and Hailey Getz. Private family services were held and interment was at Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery.
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.