Beebe Rita Beebe Rita Joyce Beebe, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away, September 17, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Rita was born April 30, 1944 in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming to Ruben Lindquist and Florence Fischer. Rita grew up in Pine Bluffs and attended schools there graduating from high school. In June of 1962 she married Earl Eugene " Butch" Rowley in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. She came with her 3 children moved to Blackfoot in 1976. They later divorced. In 1989 she married Ronald Beebe in Blackfoot, they later divorced. At the time of her passing she was sharing her life with her companion, Robert Bercier. Rita worked at the Riverside Inn for many years. She also worked for "The Tub" Laundry. Rita had a strong, unwavering love for her Savior and God. She enjoyed crafts, yard sales, and traveling especially to see the fall colors. She loved tending to her garden and making jewelry. She was also a passionate reader. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rita is survived by her children, Steve Rowley of Idaho Falls, Dale (Eva) Rowley, and Shelley Gutierrez both of Blackfoot; companion, Robert Bercier of Blackfoot; 5 grandchildren, Crystal, Tasha, Deseré, Blake, and Asia; and 15 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.