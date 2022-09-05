Belnap Michael Wallace Belnap March 2, 1950 - August 28, 2022 Michael Wallace Belnap, 72, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away in his home on August 28, 2022. Mike was born on March 2, 1950, in Moreland, Idaho, to Wallace J. Belnap and Carol Maxine Christopherson Belnap. In his youth, he enjoyed playing in the marching band and playing the drums in his rock band, The Relief Society. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1968 and attended Brigham Young University for one year. Mike met the love of his life, Gayle Van Orden, at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, Idaho, on September 1, 1972, and they were married on January 12, 1973, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Together they had five children, Sean, Abby, Joey, Ali, and Amanda. He grew up in Moreland, Idaho, and moved to Mesa, Arizona, with his family in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1971 through May 1973. Following their marriage, he and Gayle lived in different locations throughout Arizona and Utah before they settled down in Mesa, Arizona, in 1981 to raise their family. In 2018, he returned to the cool weather of Idaho to live the remainder of his life. Mike worked in sales most of his life, and he enjoyed chatting with everyone he met and sharing funny stories and corny dad jokes. He was a master at making people laugh and making them feel loved. Mike was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities. He is survived by his children, Sean Belnap, Glendale, AZ, Abby (Jason) Annis, Ammon, ID, Joey (Cameron) Belnap, Laveen, AZ, Ali Pacheco, Thomas, ID, and Amanda (Dusty) Frey, Tucson, AZ, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother, Carol Belnap, Mesa, AZ, and his siblings, Christine Georges, Susan (Scott) Farmer, David (Elise) Belnap, Debra (Gyle) Thornhill, Julia (Milo) LeBaron, and Scott (Darla) Belnap. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle, his father, Wallace, and his brother-in-law, Ramon Georges. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the ward meeting house located at 633 S. Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.