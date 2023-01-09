Bischoff Marjorie Ruth Bischoff Marjorie Ruth Bischoff (Marge), 84, passed away Saturday, Jan 7, 2023 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born 31 March 1938 at Pocatello, Idaho to Horace Theo Soden and Esta Adele Thornton. Marge attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. Marge attended nursing school at Idaho State University where she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree. Marge married Ronald Tobias and from that union they were blessed with two sons, Mark and Kevin. Ron and Marge later divorced. Marge met and married her true soul mate, Madelle (Del) Bischoff in 1986, Del had two children, Ray and Nicole. Marge worked for over 25 years at the State Hospital South in Blackfoot, Idaho and also at different care facilities in Blackfoot and Pocatello. Marge was a member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion Stewart Hoover Post # 23. Marge lived in several different places throughout her life, Pocatello ID, Salmon ID, Home on the Range WY, Blackfoot ID, and Clarksville, TN. Marge enjoyed cooking, BBQs, backpacking, camping and being outdoors.She loved spending time with children and grandchildren, supporting them in their important life events. The family is grateful for those that helped and supported Marge during her final years, including Mike and Lori Marvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Del Bischoff, her son, Mark Tobias, her parents, brother Donald Soden, and sister Betty Nelson. Marge is survived by her sons, Kevin (Betty) Tobias of Layton UT, Ray (Brandi) Bischoff of Clarksville TN, and daughter Nicole Bischoff and 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot.The family will meet with friends and relatives for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.Interment will follow the service in Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.Condolences may be sent tothe family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
