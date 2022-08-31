Betty Blake Ann Blake Betty Ann Schmidtt Blake of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on July 7, 2022. Betty was born on April 27, 1928 in Nebraska. In 1937 Betty moved west to Shelley, Idaho, graduating from Shelley High School. In 1944, Betty married her sweetheart, Grant (Cox) Blake.They lost their first child, Vickie to an early death in 1946. Monita was born in 1949, then Judy Ilene in 1953. They moved to Blackfoot in 1954 where Grant worked as a Beekkeeper while Betty worked as a waitress in several different locations. Betty began her 30 year career with MH King company, then called Estesens, then Big E in downtown Blackfoot. In later years the Big E and Kings stores were combined as Kings, in the locations that Blackers furniture is today in Blackfoot. Betty loved all sports. From baseball, football, bowling and beyond. Betty regularly supported not only her own children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, but also many other children in the Blackfoot community. A bowling fanatic herself, Betty bowled up to 5 times a week, she loved bowling for over 50 years and bowled well into her 80s. Betty in the matriarch member of Blackfoot's Family Bowling Hall of Fame. Betty also loved to play Pinochle at the drop of a hat. For some 25 years she volunteered as the Blackfoot Senior Center serving lunches, playing cards before and after and again many evenings and weekends with family. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Monita (Jake-deceased) Parris and Judy Thurman. Grandchildren, Kimera (Dave) Jackman, James (Shelly) Parris, Jason L. Parris, Tiffany (Mark) Jolley and Michelle-deceased (Casey) Jackman, all of Blackfoot. Betty is also survived by 19 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, and 2 great great great grandchildren. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service for family and friends on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the American Legion Hall, 436 N. Fisher Street from 1:00-3:00 p.m.