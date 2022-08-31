Bodily Carol Bodily Carol Dawn Ransom Bodily, passed away, August 14, 2021 at her home in Wapello, under the loving care of her children, after her battle with cancer. Carol was born Sept 26, 1946, in Preston, Idaho, to Heber Jay and Donna Corbridge Ransom. She was joined by sister Donna Joy and brother Daren Jay. With some practice, she became a great sister. Carol grew up in Preston close to grandparents, great grandparents, and cousins. She was close to her cousins and always said "cousins are your first friends". Carol went to school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School. She participated in Drama, Speech, Debate and was the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow her graduating year. Carol married Robert Lynn Bodily in 1964, and five children blessed their family. Paul Jay (Lora) Bodily, Firth; Dawnell (Chad) Greene, Preston; Sara Beth (Roger) Jenkins, Newton, UT; EmaLee (Chris) Gish, Knob Noster, MO; and CaroLyn (DJ) Robertson, Blackfoot. They made their home in Preston, later moving to Wapello. At Lynn's passing in 1994, with all the older children married, she and CaroLyn became best friends, and sometimes "partners in crime". Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a special talent with Primary children and most recently as a Relief Society teacher. She enjoyed going to many temples in her travels. A life long learner, music, spinning, sewing, painting, dancing, reading, PBS, and traveling adventures with family and friends were some of her learning experiences. Carol was in her element as a teacher of children. Many children have been blessed by her dedication as a Head Start, or Primary Teacher. Later she would spend hours as a volunteer in the classes of her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as a reader and storyteller. Storytelling was a passion, a way of sharing culture, traditions, and values. Everyone has a favorite story from "Carol's Tales''. Carol was preceded in death by grandparents and parents, husband Lynn, and grandson Derek. She is survived by her sister Joy (Deverl) Maughan, brother Daren (Cori) Ransom,her children, 25 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, scores of friends and "saddle pals''. We would like to thank Huntsman's Cancer Institute, Dr Akerley, and Kelly Moynahan along with Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Beckett, and Patty Arave for their excellent care and compassion. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Wapello LDS Church, 337 N 200 E, Blackfoot, ID. Family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.