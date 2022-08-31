Bodily Dallas Oral Bodily Dallas Oral Bodily, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation in Idaho Falls. Dallas was born on February 1, 1937, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Oral G Bodily and Audrey Hansen Bodily. He grew up in the Osgood and Idaho Falls area. He was the only boy in a family of five sisters, Jeanine DeNae, Valoy, Marcia, and Varda. His parents owned and ran the Sunset Motel in Blackfoot, ID. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the West Central States Mission. His mission covered Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, and part of Canada. He served many years as a Ward Mission Leader. He served in the National Guard as a Private First Class. He worked for Smith Chevrolet as an upholsterer for many years before starting his own upholstery business. He owned and operated Bodily Upholstery. He ran his business out of his homes in Idaho Falls, Ammon, and later in Blackfoot, ID. Dallas loved gardening and juicing his vegetables. He enjoyed fixing just about anything that was broken. He enjoyed making chairs for his grandchildren out of PVC pipes. They were a favorite with all of them. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He loved spending time with his sisters and going on many adventures. He married DeAnna Keller in 1962, and they had three boys. They later divorced. He married Marsha Andersen in 1975, and had two girls and one boy. They were later divorced. He married Dawnelle Hendricks in 1992, and had one boy. They also divorced. Dallas is survived by his sons, Kevin (Mitzi) Bodily of Idaho Falls, ID, Chad (Audra) Bodily of West Jordan, UT, Terence (Tiffany) Bodily of Ammon, ID, Justin (Sarah) Bodily of Idaho Falls, ID, and Christopher Thomas of Blackfoot, ID; sisters, Jeanine Landon of Idaho Falls, ID, Marcia Nelson of St. George, UT, and Varda (Leon) Tanner of Centerville, UT; brother-in-law, Vaughn T. Rock of St. George, UT; 24 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Audrey Bodily; brother-in-laws, Johnnie Fuller and Wayne Landon; sisters, DeNae Fuller and Valoy Rock; and one great grandson, Kole Murphy. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, ID. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com