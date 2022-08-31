Bowman Patricia Ann Bowman Patricia Ann Bowman, 90, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Quinn Meadows in Pocatello, Idaho from causes incident to a broken hip. She was born May 25, 1931, to George Dryden Reay and Jeannette Noyes Reay at an old Pocatello hospital. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1950, then spent a year at Idaho State College, Pocatello, Idaho. Her employment during the early part of her life included picking potatoes, babysitting, catching and selling nightcrawlers, and delivering The Daily Bulletin in Blackfoot. Jobs as an adult included working at the Public Health Department for Bingham County, School District #55 and the Blackfoot Public Library. She married Verlin Bert Bowman on August 19, 1951 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was preceded in death by husband, Verlin; her parents; two brothers George Dryden Reay Jr. and Alton James Reay; granddaughter Melissa Jean Bowman, and son-in-law Mark Kessler. She is survived by her children: Linda Jean Kessler of Pocatello, James Dryden Bowman (Ruth Ann) of Juneau, Alaska and Robert Verlin Bowman of Blackfoot; sister-in-law Lila Murdock; six grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; and numerous step great grandchildren and step great greats too; plus several nieces and nephews. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.