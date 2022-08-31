Brock Burkman Burkman Brock Douglas Burkman, 42, residing in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Brock was born September 16, 1979, to Doug and Lana Burkman of Blackfoot, Idaho. He grew up learning the value of hard work and dedication on the family farm. He loved the outdoors and could be found riding his horse, hunting, dirt biking, and skiing. Brock had a strong testimony of his Savior. He dedicated two years of his life serving a mission in Dallas, Texas, and continued to serve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the rest of his life. Brock attended BYU- Idaho where he met and married his wife of 20 years, Holly Stahn. Their life together was full of adventure and tenacity. He attended Idaho State University then medical school at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Following residency, he and Holly opened private practices in Smithville and Kansas City, Missouri. They raised nine incredible children. Brock's was a life of love and service. He loved his wife, children and his patients. He was dedicated to giving everyone the best that he could. He was fun-loving, sarcastic, and had a heart of gold. He loved to travel and watch the Kansas City Chiefs. His patients will always remember his care and compassion and his expert ability in wound care and surgery. His wife Holly; children Martez, Marques, Carter, Dyazhanay, Trevor, Mykhael, Isabella, and Blake; parents Doug (Trish) Burkman, and Lana Burkman; sisters Leandra (Jason) Stewart and Melanie (Ryan) Malm; mother-in-law Tana Stahn; and grandmother Doreen Burkman will miss him dearly. Brock was received in Heaven with open arms by his son Braiden, father in law Dan Stahn, and grandparents Wally and Vivian Anderson and Jim Burkman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Rose Church, 403 North 150 West in Blackfoot, Idaho. A private graveside service will follow. An additional memorial service will be held in Kansas City on April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com