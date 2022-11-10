Buskskin Clifford Buskskin Clifford Buckskin, 73, of Fort Hall, Idaho, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Portneuf Medical Center. Clifford was born in Pocatello, Idaho on January 27, 1949, the son of Alvin Buckskin and Flora Chedehap. Clifford spent his lifetime in Fort Hall. He attended Tyhee Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High and graduated from Highland High School. Clifford married Angela G Buckskin in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 27, 1979. This year would have been 43 years that they have spent together. He was a member of the Native American Church. Clifford started his employment as a surveyor with Bureau of Indian Affairs "BIA", and in 1980 he transferred to the irrigation department as a ditch rider. At the end of his 35 years of employment he was the water master with the irrigation department on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. He was well known by all the farmers, land owners from Shelley to American Falls. He was also well known for being fluent in the Shoshone language and assisted the tribal land owners because of it. Clifford was a former President of the Indian Relay Race Association, serving for 12 years. He won the World Championship Indian Relay one year. He also started the National Indian Relay Championships at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. He was involved in basketball in his younger years and became involved in softball for 19 years and won many tournaments and once took the National Native American World Series. He loved all sports and always owned horses. Clifford is survived by his wife Angie Buckskin; Jake Broncho, who he raised as his son from the age of 3 years old; 3 grandchildren, Sammie Jo, Burlee, Siggie Broncho, and his brothers Douglas Buckskin Sr., Wayland Buckskin, Aaron Buckskin Sr., Sisters, Corinne Pocatilla and Arlinda Jones. He is also survived by his aunts, Wilma Amboh, Lenora Hall, and Denise Peshlaki, all of Fort Hall. As well as many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. Clifford is a descendant of Chief Buffalo Horn as well as Chief Tahgee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Buckskin and Flora Chedehap. Siblings, Norbert Buckskin, Gardell Buckskin, Wisdom Buckskin, Baby Boy Buckskin, Marilyn Buckskin, Roanna B Stump, Loreen "Junie" Chavez, Irenice Buckskin. Clifford will be taken to the Eagle Lodge in Fort Hall at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, where he will remain until a prayer service to be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. Traditional burial will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gibson Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
