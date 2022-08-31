Buszka Julie Ann Buszka Julie Ann Buszka passed away May 24, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Julie was born March 2, 1960 to Delta & Theo Pettingill in Mountain Home, Idaho. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1977. During her high school years, she met the love of her life, Michael Buszka. They married on May 21, 1977 in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by many friends and loved ones! Once married, Michael and Julie moved to Boise, Idaho where they welcomed a baby girl, Heather, and later a baby boy, Ian. Julie worked for Albertsons in the business office. In 1984, the family moved to Blackfoot to be near Julie's parents, helping to operate the Short Stop. Over the years, Julie held several positions at the Blackfoot School District, KAPS Warehouse, and ended her career working for Allstate in Pocatello. Julie most enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. When her kids were younger, she loved watching their various events - soccer and Little League games, track meets and cross country races, band concerts and marching band performances. She never missed an event! As Julie's own children grew and formed families of their own, one of her favorite things was spending time with the grandkids. She made many trips to Arizona and Pennsylvania to enjoy time spoiling grandkids and never missed an opportunity to help when necessary! Julie and Michael also enjoyed motorcycle rides and camping - a favorite spot was up near Island Park. She enjoyed reading books, watching movies and could be known to spend far too long on the phone with her daughter talking about the week's episodes of TV shows they shared. Julie loved taking care of her family most and could make a mean batch of chocolate chip cookies. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed, living on in our hearts forever! Julie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael, and their children Heather (Kevin) Krieger of Kennett Square, PA and Ian Buszka, of Phoenix, AZ; brother Eric (Veronica) Pettingill of Chandler, AZ and five grandchildren - Austin (13), Kaiden (11), Ryan (11), Kelsie (10), and Nolan (8). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dana Pettingill and sister Laurie Baldwin. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Ave, Blackfoot. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to the services, both at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Grove City Cemetery, 1 Willow Drive, Blackfoot immediately following the services. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com