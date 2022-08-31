Butterworth Peggie Jo Butterworth Obituary Peggie Jo Butterworth, 66 Peggie Jo Butterworth, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot with her family by her side after battling a long illness. Peggie was born August 22, 1955 in Newell, West Virginia, the daughter of Jack and Opal Blanche Tanner Lasure. She grew up in Pine Grove, West Virginia, where she attended school. She graduated from Valley High School with the class of 1975. Her favorite class was library science. After high school, she married George Tyler and had two daughters. They later divorced. On August 10, 1991, Peggie married Murzel "Sam" Butterworth in Pocatello, Idaho. Peggie enjoyed connecting with family and friends, playing online games and collecting elephants, wind chimes and windmills. Her favorite foods were Mexican food, pizza and sloppy joes and anything chocolate. Peggie is survived by her husband, Murzel "Sam" Butterworth; her daughter, Angela Taylor (Kory Taylor), their daughters, Arya Taylor and Kasi Taylor all of Boise, her daughter Laura Steed (Chris Steed) and their daughters, Talissa Tyler (Giovanni Becerril), Tajah Steed (Jaydan Combs), Trinity Steed, and Taylynn Steed all of Pocatello. She is also survived by her father Jack Lasure and her sister, Cathy Highley; Her beloved pets, 2 dogs, 3 cats plus all of the neighborhood cats. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Opal Blanch Tanner Lasure; sisters, Faye Swiger, Doris Varner, Sharon Hickman, Sandra Hickman and Iva Webb; brother, David Lasure and 3 infant siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 7-9:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Family suggests donation to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com