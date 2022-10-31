Call Cherlyn Kay Call Cherlyn Kay Call, of Rigby Idaho, peacefully passed away on October 25, 2022 in her daughter's home in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born on February 2, 1945 to Edward Chester and Lucille (Price) Leavitt in Bingham Canyon, Utah. Cherlyn married Gene Boyd Olsen on December 7, 1963 and they have five children together. They later divorced. She married Monte D Call on July 18, 1975. Cherlyn worked a Roller Operator for H&K Contractors. During her life, Cherlyn lived in Rigby, Idaho and Blackfoot, Idaho. Some of Cherlyn's hobbies included playing pool, going bowling, camping, fishing, playing bingo, the Denver Broncos and NASCAR. Cherlyn is survived by her children Marcie (Kevin) Hamond of Bellevue Idaho, Ferrin B. Olsen of Spokane Washington, Rachelle (Dan) Perry of Blackfoot Idaho and Edward Olsen of Pocatello Idaho; step-children Lori Call of Newport Oregon, and Tammy (Call) Hicks of Blackfoot Idaho; her siblings Linda (Mike) Crimmins of Tucson Arizona, Scott Leavitt of Rigby Idaho and Melvin (Lori) Leavitt of Rigby Idaho. Cherlyn has 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Cherlyn is preceded by her parents and stepson Clayton Call. Graveside Services for Cherlyn will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family will have a visitation held the night before from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the Wednesday morning of the Graveside from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. both at Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
