Carey LuDean Hulse Carey LuDean Hulse Carey, 88, passed away February 27, 2022, in Tumwater, Wash. She was born April 20, 1933, to George Vernon and Illa Annie Hulse in Logan, Utah. Over the years, she also lived in Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Twin Falls, Idaho; Santa Clara, Calif.; Lacey and Tumwater, Wash. LuDean graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1951. She took nursing training at Bingham Memorial Hospital, receiving her certification LVN in 1959, and Psych Tech certification at San Jose, California. She worked in the nursing field for more than 30 years. She married Gerald Carey in Pocatello in 1952. LuDean loved genealogy, card games, church activities, and especially spending time with family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lacey 5th Ward and Rochester Scatter Creek Ward. She is survived by her son, Thomas E. Carey (Loree); daughters, Geraldine Lynda Carey, Roxanne M. Carey, and Virginia A. Howells; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Hulse (Charie); and sister, Shirley Wadsworth (Keith). She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald; daughter, Marilyn Christine; parents, George and Illa Hulse; sister, DeAnna Stroud; and brothers, Sheldon Hulse, George Wendell Hulse, Ralph Hulse, Grant Hulse, and Donald Hulse. Viewing will take place Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N 150 W, Blackfoot, ID 83221. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Grove City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to cancer research or the Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.