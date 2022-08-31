Carlson Donald Carlson Donald Dean Carlson, 71, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family August 18, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications due to Covid-19. Don was born July 13, 1950 in Trinidad, Colorado to Leland Wesley Carlson and Elinor May Carey. He is the 2nd of six children. When he was eight years his family moved from Colorado to Parker, Idaho where Don remained until he graduated from South Fremont High School. Life on the farm was always interesting. Don and his brothers kept their mother on her toes. Don has always been fascinated by animals and had several pets as a kid including turtles, an alligator, a sugar glider, a monkey, cats, dogs, birds, a rattle snake, and sea horses, to name a few. After graduating high school, Don fulfilled a call to serve a mission in Australia where he served faithfully for 2 years. When he returned home, he attended Rick's College in Rexburg and met his sweetheart, Janice Kay Ostermiller. On June 15, 1973 they were married and sealed in the Ogden, Utah temple. Early in their marriage Don worked several jobs and prided himself on always providing for his family. He often reminisced of his days as a lumberjack sawing trees or running a jack hammer mining travertine. Ultimately, Don landed a career at the INL where he worked at the Naval Reactor Facility for 38 (yes thirty-eight) years until he retired. Don and Janice share a love for family as evidenced by their eight children. Don loved his family and lived to be with them. For a short time, the family lived in Archer but in 1977 they moved to Moreland where they remain. Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including High Council and in two Bishoprics. He loved serving others. Don loved spending time with family and especially his grandkids. Any activity that involved family time was one of his favorites. Camping, reunions, hunting, and game playing were some of the highlights. Some of his children's fondest memories are the annual camping trips to Mill Creek where the family would stay for a week. Don was very active in the Boy Scouts of America program where he served as the council advancement chairman and on the district eagle board of review committee. He was awarded the Silver Beaver for his service. Don's favorite calling in life was the role of Grandpa. His grandkids gave him so much joy and held a special place in his heart. Seldom could you visit his home without finding a grandkid or ten. They will all miss sharing their achievements and growth with their grandpa. Don is very loved, and his gentle kindness will be missed by all. Don is survived by his wife, Janice Carlson of Moreland; children, Lisa (Ronald) Bradley of West Valley, UT, Lori Carlson of Brigham City, UT, Wesley (Brittany) Carlson of Rockford, Amy (Warren) Sellers of Roy, UT, Kimberly (Dillon) Goodwin of Blackfoot, Erik (Jennifer) Carlson of Thomas, Katie (Tyce) Williams of Pingree, and David (Kylee) Carlson of Rockford; siblings, Carl (Sandy) Carlson of Salem, ID, Lynn (Laurie) Carlson of St. Anthony, Calvin (Myra) Carlson of Kaysville, UT, and Karen (Phil) Mayne of Brigham City, UT; 32 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Elinor Carlson; brother, Wesley Merle Carlson; and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Blackfoot NW Stake Center, 95 N 740 W Blackfoot, ID. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, ID and for one hour prior to the service at the Stake Center.Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.