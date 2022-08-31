Cathrae Sharon Cathrae Sharon Cathrae, born October 26, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Col. William J. Nalewaik and Bertha Nalewaik. She passed away peacefully on November 21, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Sharon, the daughter of a career Air Force officer, was raised in a number of communities in the United States, but lived most of her young adult years in San Antonio, Texas where her father retired. She met her future husband on a Navy transport in 1965 when both were traveling space-available to Europe. They were married January 24, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas. Sharon then spent her remaining years providing a loving home for her husband and three children; first in Florida after her husband returned from Vietnam, then Arizona, and finally Idaho. Sharon was very gifted in arts and crafts and a very talented seamstress; having sewn some of her three children's clothes and many of their Halloween costumes as they were growing up. She was active in the Catholic Church and served as CCD Director for St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot, Idaho for 7 years. Sharon excelled, however, at homemaker and mother. She provided a strong and stable family foundation for her husband and 3 children. As an exception mother, she attended to raising 3 successful children who have gone on to uphold her values by choosing occupations to better the lives of others. Her easygoing demeanor and sense of humor were appreciated by all who spent time with her. Although her later years were marked by a debilitating illness, she kept giving all she could to her family and remained a fighter to the end. Sharon is survived by her husband, Bill, and three children: David of Boise, Idaho, Suzanne of Chicago, Illinois, and Stewart of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by her brother, Bob, of Knoxville, Maryland. Her extended family consists of 5 grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law; two daughters-in-law; and one son-in-law. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 7th at St. Mark's Catholic Community, 7960 W. Northview Ave. Boise. Committal services will follow at 1:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. If you are unable to attend in person please join the family virtually at http://www.st.marksboise.org. Please visit Sharon's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for the family. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Sharon, please know that you will forever be loved and honored in our hearts and that memories of you will last for three generations. YOU LEFT THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE THAN YOU FOUND IT.