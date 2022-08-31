Chadwick Tanner Layne Chadwick Tanner Layne Chadwick passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his mother's home in Sugar City, ID, surrounded by his loving family. He passed at the age of 29 years; one month short of his 30th birthday. He passed away from injuries sustained doing something he absolutely loved. Tanner was born on January 7, 1992 in Idaho Falls, ID to Terry Layne Chadwick and Trina Wood Williams. He attended school in Mud Lake, ID until his sophomore year of high school when he transferred to Madison High School in Rexburg, ID where he graduated. After graduation he attended Dixie State for a time then went on to graduate from Northwest Lineman College. At the time of his death he worked as an apprentice electrician for Nash Electric in Blackfoot, ID. In his early years Tanner was a boy scout, a talented artist, wrestler and BMX racer becoming an Idaho State Champ. His passion for anything with two wheels has given him opportunities and friendships that will always be cherished. He could be found at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes after school and on weekends perfecting his skill at jumping. In 2020 he had an unofficial world record natural terrain jump of 281 feet. He would spend hours in the garage buffing his motorcycles to a brilliant shine. He won the All Chromed Out Award for his dirt bike at the Blackfoot Pride Days Car Show. He loved to golf, go on family bike rides and spending time with his family. He married his beautiful wife, Camille Rupe, on June 10, 2017 in Jackson Hole, Wy. He and Camille welcomed his mini, Kreo Layne, on August 7, 2019 and was excited to welcome a new baby girl due in June, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Camille and son Kreo; his mother, Trina (Lex) Williams of Sugar City, ID; his father, Terry (Doni) Chadwick of Idaho Falls, ID; his siblings, Morgan (Ryan) Langford of Bozeman, MT, Karson Chadwick and Berkli Chadwick of Sugar City, ID; grandmother, Janet Wood of Mud Lake, ID; in-laws, Kevin and Jana Rupe of Blackfoot, ID. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, many uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Lynn Wood, Milton Chadwick and Carolyn Oswald and his cousins Gentry Wood and Trey Tomlinson. Funeral services will be held at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive, Blackfoot, ID at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family will visit with family and friends from 5-8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and for two hours prior the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.