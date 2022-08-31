Barbara Chaffin Aileen Chaffin Barbara A. Bell, Hocking, Chaffin, 93 year old Blackfoot resident, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home from congestive heart failure. She was born Easter Sunday, March 31, 1929, in White River Junction, Vermont, the daughter of David E. Bell and Stella L. Bacon Bell. She lived in New Hampshire until around age 3. Her father moved to Stanley, Idaho, earlier to start a new life for his family. Later, Stella and little Barbara left New Hampshire driving to the West. What a long road trip for them to make across the United States. They reached Stanley where Dave was waiting for them. She grew up in mining camps and attended schools in Stanley, Clayton, and Mackay. She graduated from Mackay High School in 1947. She married Billy J. Hocking in 1948, in Missoula, Montana. To this union were born her 3 children: Connie, Margaret and Billy Jr. The family lived in Mackay until 1962. Then they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho. Billy and Barbara later divorced. She later married Freddie L. Chaffin Sr. on June 12, 1972. Barbara was a hard, hard worker. She had various jobs and adventures throughout her life. While living in Mackay, she would earn extra money for the family which included: ironing baskets of clothes for others, making delicious loaves of bread and rolls, picking potatoes for local farmers, selling lugs of fruit she would bring from the Shoshone area, and any other odd jobs she could find to help her family financially. When the family moved to Blackfoot, she attended the Blackfoot School of Cosmetology. She eventually opened her own shop in the home where she and Fred lived. She also earned her CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) credentials. Barbara and Fred bought Ken's Club in the early 80's and moved to Mackay and built a home there. While owning Ken's, Barbara's daughter, Connie got her a job at the INEL (Idaho National Engineering Laboratory). She started as a janitor and later became a RadCon Technician. She loved working at the site. Eventually, they sold Ken's Club and moved back to Blackfoot. She continued working at the INEL and later retired. With retirement on her restless hands, once again Barbara's ambitious, creative mind took the next fork in the road. She, Fred, and her daughter, Margaret, started the Bear Bottom Inn, Inc. in Mackay. With the help of Duke Anderson (Connie's husband at the time), family members and friends, the restaurant and motel opened its doors Mothers' Day, May 12, 1996. The establishment was sold in 2021. She was proud of her children's accomplishments and was always part of their next projects. Her mother, Stella, taught her how to knit. They created beautiful sweaters together. Barbara continued knitting sweaters for years. She loved doing all kinds of crafts, designing and creating porcelain dolls with her daughter Connie, canning tomatoes and asparagus with Connie, and so much more. But gold was in her blood until the day she died. Being a miner's daughter, she loved talking about her days growing up in mining camps, doing her assessment work on the Yankee Fork claims, and panning for gold. Hopefully, the pearly gates of heaven are golden just for her. She joined the Mackay American Legion Auxiliary in 1957, and was the oldest living member. She also belonged to the Blackfoot Elks Lodge as a member of the Does Drove #1416, and a member of the Catholic Church. Barbara is survived by her children, Connie Anderson, Groveland, Idaho, Margaret Van Orden, Mackay, Idaho, and Billy (Caryn) Hocking of Groveland, Idaho, step-sons; Freddie L. Chaffin Jr., Winnemucca, Nevada, Kelly Chaffin, Mackay, Idaho, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband Freddie L. Chaffin Sr., her parents, Dave and Stella Bell, and step-daughter Linda Chaffin Warner. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho. Please plan to attend a luncheon at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge following the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mackay American Auxiliary in Mackay, Idaho.