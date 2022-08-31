Chaffin Gary Chaffin Gary Leon Chaffin, 73, of Blackfoot, passed away suddenly November 28, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Gary was born September 1, 1948 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Lorenzo Addison Chaffin and Marie Miller. Gary grew up in the Rose area and graduated from Blackfoot High School with the Class of 1966. He served in the National Guard from 1966-1972. On March 10, 1967 he married Connie Lou Harris in Blackfoot, Idaho. In his younger years, Gary worked for Basic American. He started his career with the City of Blackfoot as a firefighter working his way up to Battalion Chief, finishing his career with the city as the public works superintendent in 2000. He went on to work in the mining sector for Simplot Mining in Afton, Wyoming, retiring in 2012. Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge and was voted Citizen of the Year. He also ran the Umpires Association in Blackfoot for many years. Gary enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, and golfing. He loved watching movies and had quite the collection. Above all he loved spending time with his family. Gary is survived by his wife, Connie Chaffin of Blackfoot; children, Angela (Bruce) Sandoval of Meridian, Candace (Jeff Shoemaker) Chaffin of Blackfoot, and Gary Chaffin Jr of Blackfoot; siblings, Linda (Ben) Gonzalez of Arizona, Mike Mickelsen of Blackfoot, Susan Marie of Hailey, and Shawn (Rhonda) Oliveri of La Mirada, CA; 11 grandchildren, Garren (Bri) Moreno, Shelaine Moreno, Andy Sandoval, Hailie Ybarra, Ian Shoemaker, Carson Shoemaker, Alexia Chaffin, Nathan Purser, Ayden Chaffin, Avery Tusch, and Gage Grimsley; and great granddaughter, Paisley Shayne Moreno. He was preceded in death by his parents; his biological mother, Delores Chaffin; and brothers, Glen Chaffin and LaVar Chaffin. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.