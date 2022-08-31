Cherry Darlene Cherry Darlene Call Cherry, age 90, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home in Blackfoot. Darlene was born October 8, 1931 in Ammon, Idaho, to Glenn and Elsie Ellingford Call. She grew up and went to school in Ammon. Darlene worked for the telephone company in Idaho Falls for several years and then transferred to Pocatello. It was there that Darlene felt her life really began, for that is where she met the love of her life, Darrel "Boyd" Cherry. She and Boyd dated, got married in 1953 in Pocatello, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Boyd preceded her in death in 2016, and they are together again! After their marriage, Darlene worked briefly until Boyd finished school. She considered her home, family, and five children her true job, and she loved every minute of it. Darlene was also a foster parent for 14 years and she loved the children, but not the red tape. Darlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved Relief Society and Primary, and was a temple worker for ten years. She and Boyd served two missions together, first in Birmingham, Alabama, and then in the Salt Lake City Family History Center. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, though she always said she wasn't very good at it. She is remembered by everyone who knew her as having a positive outlook on life. She could always find humor even through stress and challenges. Her laugh was infectious; you could not help but be happy around her. Darlene is survived by her sons, Robert Cherry, Jeffery Cherry, and Gregory Cherry; her daughters, Diane Dodds and Patricia Cherry; her brother, Daniel Call; 13 grandchildren, and 31 1/2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Boyd Cherry; and siblings Bonnie Call Anderson, Hal Call and Karl Call. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Riverside LDS Church, 7 North 700 West, Blackfoot, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 10 AM the same day. Interment will follow at the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Primary Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.