Christensen Diane Christensen Diane Christensen, 87, passed away peacefully on July 26th, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. We would like to express our gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who loved and cared for her. Diane was born on January 10, 1934, in Watertown, NY to Franklin and Marion Billings. She had two older brothers, Frank and John and was the youngest of the three. Diane attended St. Mary's Seminary School in Baltimore, MD. After high school she was sent to the University of Idaho to "find a husband", per her father. There, she met the love of her life, Gerald Leo Christensen. They were married on December 21, 1954, and spent 53 wonderful years together. Later they moved to Blackfoot, ID and started their family. They had 3 children, David, Kristi and Cindy. Diane had seven amazing grandchildren, Andrea, Dane, Eric, Christopher, Cassidy, Kacie and Ellie. Great granddaughter (Christopher and wife Kaitlyn) is on the way and will be told all about her wonderful Great Nana. After teaching 1st grade for a few years, Diane decided to become a homemaker. She loved being a wife and mother, and took pride in creating a beautiful, loving home for her family. She was their biggest supporter in all their activities, and her husband's business adventures. She had a very active social life including bridge, dinner club, tennis and golfing. She was an accomplished artist and also loved photography. Due to a medical diagnosis in her early 20's, Diane lost her eyesight in her later years- but she didn't let this get in her way. She was the bravest, most courageous and positive person you could imagine. Those who knew her found her to be inspiring and remarkable. She remained completely independent after the death of her husband in 2008, and proved to her children and grandchildren what positivity and perseverance is all about. Diane and Gerry loved playing golf and later became snowbirds, wintering in Arizona. During the warmer months they returned to their home along the Snake River in Blackfoot, ID. After the death of her husband, Diane became a full-time resident of Phoenix, AZ. Diane is survived by her children, David Christensen (Tammie) of Blackfoot, ID., Kristi Jensen (Philip) of Gilbert, AZ and Cindy Christensen of New River, AZ. Seven grandchildren, Andrea Chatterton (Kellen), Dane Christensen, Eric Christensen, Christopher Jensen (Kaitlyn), Cassidy Foudray, Kacie Roberts (Shane), Ellie Christensen, and brother John Billings of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Frank and husband Gerry Christensen. A private graveside service will be held in Shelley, ID at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Cancer charity of your choice, spend time with your loved ones or take a friend to lunch. Mom would love that!