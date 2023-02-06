Christensen Patricia Ann Christensen Patricia Ann Christensen, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home in Blackfoot. Patricia was born January 22, 1934 in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Wilford Henry and Dorlene Ethel Weekly Moore. Patricia spent her early years in Grand Island where she attended grade school. Her family moved to Aberdeen, Idaho in 1945, where she graduated from Aberdeen High School. On March 22, 1959, Patricia married James Dana Christensen in Aberdeen. The couple moved to Blackfoot that year, where she has resided since. Dana preceded her in death in 1988. She worked at the Hotel Bingham as she grew up in Aberdeen. The worked at the "Site" and at The Tub in Blackfoot and was on the Board of Directors with Dawn Enterprises. Patricia was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was very involved in her church and loved volunteering. She was with the Girls Scouts for 50 years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Helping Hand Club. Her hobbies included sewing and tole painting, collecting nutcrackers, knitting, and exercising at the Blackfoot Swimming Pool until the time of its closing. Patricia is survived by her son, Larry Keith (Donna) Christensen of Blackfoot and daughter Kirsten (Thor Goff) Christensen of Blackfoot; a nephew, Edward Farmer of Eagle ID; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dana; oldest son, David Lane Christensen; daughter Corine Taylor; brother Harry Carl Bloom Jr.; and sister Mary Farmer. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday February 9, 2023 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway Dr, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Family and friends will gather for a visitation for one hour prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
