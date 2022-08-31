Christiansen Jay W Christiansen Jay W Christiansen, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho died Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born February 10, 1932 in Thomas, Idaho to William J Christiansen and Verna Margaret Taylor Christiansen. He had three younger sisters, Rhea, Alta and Vida. Their family later moved to a small farm in Blackfoot. Jay graduated from Blackfoot High School and after attended Ricks College for two years. He then transferred to Utah State University for a year before being drafted in the army. He served in Korea as a Radar Operator. He graduated from Utah State University in 1956 with a BS in Agriculture. He worked for 39 years at the Idaho National Laboratory. On March 14, 1957 he married Connie Hansen in the Logan Temple and then raised their family in Blackfoot, Idaho. They have 5 children: Don (Peggy) Christiansen, Dale (Susan) Christiansen, Jolyn (Gary) Alexander, Suzanne (Wally) McNeel, Steve (Nicole) Christiansen. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings. He and Connie worked as Church Service Missionaries. They served in the Idaho Falls Temple Baptistry and Initiatory for many years. Jay and Connie loved to travel and visited many countries throughout the world. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren. Their favorite thing each summer was spending time in Bear Lake with the entire family. For 25 years Bear Lake was the highlight of the summer for each family. In 2019 all 5 children, 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren attended. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the 2nd and 6th Ward LDS Church (660 Teton Rd) under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery.