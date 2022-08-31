Boyd Clark Jay Clark Boyd Jay Clark passed away at the age of 83, at his home in Meridian, ID on January 5, 2022. He was born on October 12, 1938 in Blackfoot Idaho to Elmer and Thelma Clark. He was the youngest with four older siblings who he adored. After high school, Boyd worked for the Idaho National Laboratory, initially as a mailman. He met Melva Cutforth, the love of his life, who he married in 1958. They had two sons together, Denton and Kyle. Kyle passed at the age of 14 and will now get to be reunited with his father. Boyd and Melva enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. Melva passed in 1984 and Boyd spent his remaining years sharing her love with everyone he knew. He retired from INEL in 1993, after 35 years with them. In those years, he had various opportunities including living and working in Washington D.C. in which he was able to share that experience with his son and grandsons. Boyd and his father Elmer built a cabin in Gibbonsville, Idaho where they enjoyed many days and nights hunting, fishing and building memories. Boyd's son and grandsons learned to ride snowmobiles at the cabin, a passion and love Boyd passed on. Boyd was a very kind man who enjoyed company. He would meet his closest friends for coffee and breakfast at Betty's Café on an almost daily basis. When he wasn't there, he was tinkering with snowmobiles and taking his grandkids to share his greatest joys. Boyd moved to Meridian, ID with his grandson Chase and his family, where he spent his remaining years surrounded by family, children's laughter, and his best friend Nola. He was proceeded in death by his wife Melva Cutforth Clark, son, Kyle, parents, Elmer and Thelma Clark, his siblings, Bertha Clark, Edna Mae Disney, Delana Betts, and Ralph Clark. He is survived by his son, Denton Clark, grandsons Josh (Cara) Clark and Chase (Katey) Clark, granddaughter Taler (Cody) Snyder, six great-grandchildren, and many others who adored him. His legacy will live on through his family and friends who knew him for being full of love and joy.