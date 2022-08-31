Clark Luke David Clark Luke David Clark was born on September 23, 1999 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Dean Clark and his wife Michaela Ybarguen Clark. He left us much too early on June 23, 2022. On Saturday August 21, 2021 Luke married Sierra Dee Ranstrom. The two have a little cowboy together, Easton J Clark, who was born on September 25, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and are expecting a beautiful little girl in August of this year. Easton was the absolute light of Luke's life. The two enjoyed playing bulls, watching animals together, and snuggling. He loved being a daddy more than anything. Luke went to school at Porter House Inc. for Radiological Control Technicians and began his career at the INL shortly after he graduated in 2020. He worked rotating 12's in Operations. In his free time Luke enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting, and spending time with his friends whom he considered brothers. Additionally, Luke enjoyed learning new trades and skills; most recently he was learning about car restoration. When some of the people closest to Luke were asked to describe him, this is what they had to say: Luke's mom Michaela said, "Luke is the best son a mother could ask for. He's the kind of man who would do anything for someone he saw needing a hand or just a friend. I will spend every breath I have left missing his teasing and "Love you Mom" at the end of every call or as he walked out the door." Luke's dad Dean said, "Luke was the gentle giant, a big ol' silverback gorilla in size with the kindest, most gentle and caring heart in the world. All who knew him know that he would do anything for those he loved. I miss you so much already son. I will think of and miss you every day until we meet again. Love you Son." Luke's Uncle Judd said, "I would describe Luke as kindhearted, sensitive, strong, loving, hardworking, a great personality with a sense of humor, a proud father, a loving son and brother. I knew I could always count on him if I ever needed anything. Even though he's half my age I looked up to him and admired him: my friend, my brother, my nephew." Luke's sister Kayt described him as an amazing big-little brother, and a man who truly had a heart of gold. He would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it without a second thought. He was my biggest protector and my very best friend. Sierra and Easton said, "Luke is the most generous man I know. Selfless acts of service and kind actions were something Luke did without even giving it a second thought. Luke is the best daddy: teaching Easton to have manners while also encouraging his crazy wild bucking bull personality. Even before meeting his daughter, Luke was so excited to get his "daddy's girl" and I'm sure he is giving her all the snuggles before she is sent to her earthly home. Luke had the biggest heart, and his healing hugs and extra special ramen noodles will truly be missed." Easton, "My daddy's name is Luke Skywalker, mine daddy wikes blue wike me. His favorite food is chocolate, and his favorite thing to do is bull-riders play with me. I love mine dad he gives me kisses, ooo his mustache." His brothers Jaron Katseanas, Efrain Pelayo, and Ramiro Saldana shared the following thoughts. Jaron said, "Luke was a big-hearted man and he would always put other people first before himself. He just wanted to see people happy, that was his goal, and he would do anything to make you happy. He might tell you a funny story or he might prank you just to get a smile out of you. If you ever needed anything you knew Luke would be there! I will always cherish our memories and friendship." Efrain said, "Luke was very loyal, and family was always first! Any conversation about Easton or his baby girl was his favorite! Luke was always up for helping everyone and it didn't matter what the job was, HE WAS THERE. He had a way to make you laugh so hard that your jaws and stomach would hurt. Luke made memories that are cherished forever." Ramiro said, "Luke was a man who stood out from the crowd. He cannot be described as a "type of man" because he was different in every way possible. No matter what time or day, he was always willing to help any way that he could. He held the people he loves so close, you would think that you couldn't get any closer. Luke had a way of making the room just that much brighter with his presence. There is so much to tell about him there really isn't enough time in the day to even get started. We are all very fortunate to have had him here with us, even though it was not nearly long enough. I don't think it feels like he is gone because of all of the good memories we get to keep with us. He will always be in our hearts." Luke is survived by his parents Michaela and Dean, his one sibling, older sister Kaytlynn Clark (Brian Goodwin), wife Sierra Ranstrom, his son Easton Clark, his grandfather David Clark, and many more family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Hawker Funeral Home on, July 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm, a small viewing will be held an hour prior to the funeral. The formal viewing will be held on June 30, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.