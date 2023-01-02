Alice Colson Colson Obituary Alice Annettie Colson, 93 Alice Annettie Colson, lifetime resident of Riverside, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, Idaho on December 28, 2022. Alice was born November 25, 1929 to Anthony and Retta Peterson in their home in Riverside. She attended high school in Moreland, Idaho where she met her eternal companion, Frank J Colson. To this union came three adventurous and loving children, Christinia, Scott and Jeff. She grew up in the Peterson's Store that her parents owned and later she and Frank owned and operated. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Marla) Colson of Mackay, Idaho and Jeff (Barbara) Colson of Stanley, Idaho and many grandkids and great grandkids. Alice and Frank were proud of their family. They were happy that all their children were born, raised and continue to live in the great state of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, Anthony and Retta and her daughter Christinia Applegate, her brother Norman Peterson and sister Ruth Todd. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday January 6, 2022 at the Riverside LDS Church. Family and friends will gather for a viewing Thursday night from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home and again for one hour prior to the services on Friday at the Riverside LDS Church. Interment will follow at the Riverside Thomas Cemetery.
