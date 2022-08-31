Cornelison Jay Lee Cornelison Jay Lee Cornelison was born April 8th 1935 in Downey Idaho to Hurdis Arlo and Carroll Fern Cornelison. He was the oldest of 7 children. He made his grand exit from this world at his home on July, 4th ,2022 at the age of 87. Jay grew up in Chesterfield, and Downey area until his parents moved to Pingree, Idaho, where they purchased the pingree store where Jay found his love for soft serve ice cream.. Jay attended school at Snake River, while in Highschool Jay played football and basketball where he lettered in both sports. High School is where Jay met the love of his life Lawana Hale. Jay and Lawana were married August 17th 1955 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They would go on to celebrate 66 years of marriage together. Shortly after their marriage Jay and Lawana would move to Logan Utah for him to get his degree in civil engineering from Utah state university. Upon completion Jay and Lawana return to Pingree Idaho. Jay would work for the city of Pocatello for 34 years and even after leaving the city he was not ready to retire and went on to work for RMES until earlier this year when he finally decided that it was time. Jay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving on the Bishopric at one time, and held other positions within the church. One of Jay's favorite things was playing church basketball and making many friends, up until he hurt his knee and couldn't continue playing. Jay was actively involved in the boy scouts of America and helped his boys earn their Eagles, and enjoyed going to the national scout Jamboree with his sons. Jay spent many Harvest seasons helping with his brother's potato farm, driving a Combine and spending time with his family that he loved so much. He often looked forward to his time in Hamer Idaho. Jay was quite that adventurer and prior to his fathers death went on a few trips with him even going to Mexico once. Jay would also take his family on many adventures throughout the years on "The Bus". Jay is survived by his loving wife Lawana Hale Cornelison of Pingree, Idaho, two sons and three daughters. Dale Jay Cornelison of Draper Ut, Boyd Lee (Lisa) Cornelison of San Antonio Tx, Jaylene (Steve) Stradling of Ammon Id, Wendy (Shawn) Reeder of Riverside Id, Sheena Marie (David) Baker of Pingree, Idaho. 29 grandchildren and 9 great grandkids. Jay was preceded in death by his parents Hurdis and Fern Cornelison, his son Kurt Donald Cornelison, and one grandson Andrew Jay Cornelison. Jay was loved by many and will be missed by all. A funeral service will be held Saturday July 9th at 11am at the Pingree Idaho LDS church. And viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at 10am at the Pingree Church. Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. The funeral service will be broadcast from the church. The link can be found at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.