Cronquist VaLoye Cronquist VaLoye Balls Cronquist, one of the earth's sweetest spirits, peacefully returned home January 22, 2022. VaLoye was born October 11, 1932, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Dueard Clair and Thora Seamons Balls. She was the oldest of four children, Farrell, Linda and Janet, a role which she proudly held. While attending school at North Cache High School at the age of 16, she was pursued by the very determined Carl Cronquist, whom she would marry only a year later on March 12, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho. Later their marriage was further solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on July 19, 1952. They spent 71 years and 10 months married on this earth. She returned to heaven just in time for his birthday. They had six children together. She later added to that number when she took over raising her granddaughter, Katrina. She dedicated her life to taking care of and raising these children and they were her pride and joy. VaLoye had many hobbies that she loved to share. Many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren sat at her feet for hours happily learning all she knew about things. She was a beautiful painter. Carl would make anything she could dream up out of wood and she would paint it to bring it to life. She also painted gorgeous nativity scenes for herself and her family. She loved to garden and was very dedicated to it. She was known far and wide for her flower garden. Especially her beautiful irises that she would gladly share if you asked. Perhaps her biggest hobby though, was history. She loved any type of history whether it be her own journals or that of her ancestors. She was a long-time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and looked forward to their monthly meetings. One of the things she did best, however, was love. She loved all those around her and had a way of making you feel so special. She was so selfless in all she did for both her family and community. VaLoye was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions during her life and did each one to the fullest of her capabilities. She loved to go to the temple and served as an ordinance worker there. She was proud of the fact she accomplished visiting 50 temples. The Pocatello Temple being number 50. She leaves behind her children, Dennis (Becky) Cronquist, David (Sue) Cronquist, Rocky (Teresa) Cronquist, Donna (Chris Bowen) Cronquist and Nancy (David) Diaz. Also surviving are Katrina (Robert) Lakko, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter with 1 more on the way. She was preceded in death by her eternal sweetheart, Heber Carl Cronquist, son Steven Brent Cronquist, granddaughter Crystal Gail Cronquist, her Parents Dueard and Thora, brother Farrel and sister Linda Christensen. The family thanks her loving and dedicated hospice nurses, Susan, Chantel and Stacie from Salmon Valley Hospice. We also thank Donna and Chris for the loving care they have given. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Blackfoot West Stake Center, 902 West 100 North, Blackfoot Idaho with Bishop Darrec Williams of the Snake River 1st Ward conducting. The family will meet friends at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm and again at the church on Friday for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Those who wish to view the service from home can do so at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/blackfootweststake