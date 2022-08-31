Curtis NeAnne Hales Curtis NeAnne Hales Curtis, 81, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing. NeAnne was born in Thornton, Idaho on December 23, 1940, the daughter of Lloyd and Camille Janson Hales. NeAnne spent some of her youth in Oregon, but returned to the Rexburg area, where she received her education in the Madison school district. On September 27, 1958, NeAnne married Bill Curtis in Ely, Nevada.. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. NeAnne worked for a short time at Basic American Foods, but mostly devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve others as a visiting teacher. She loved gardening, and she she rode with the Bingham County Mounted Posse in her youth. NeAnne is survived by her son, Bradley D. Curtis; and siblings Lorin Hales, Lenny Gibbs, Calvin Wylie, Sonja Taylor and Christie Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill D. Curtis; sons, Randy Ray Curtis and Larry Curtis, and two daughters, Debra and Darcy Curtis; and a brother, Timothy Hales. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Riverton Ward LDS Church. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences to the family can be sent at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.