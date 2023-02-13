Arnold Dance Dance Arnold Julius Dance, 92, passed away Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at his home in Rockford, Idaho. Arnold was born May 7th, 1930 in Thomas, Idaho to Leroy Dance and Lillie Noack. He attended schools in Thomas and eventually graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He served a mission in the Ireland LDS Mission. While serving in Ireland, he met fellow missionary Margaret Loosle. A year after their missions, on June 1st, 1953 Arnold married Margaret in the Logan LDS temple. After graduation from Utah State and ROTC, Arnold was assigned to active duty in Germany for two years. In 1955, while training in El Paso, Texas their first son Robert was born. Six months later, Margaret and Robert were able to join Arnold for the remaining 18 months of his tour of duty. Upon returning to the U.S. they resided in Rockford in a home that Margaret's brother built for them in 1958. In 1960, their second son Gregg was born. Arnold was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 11 years as bishop, 9 years as a Stake Presidency counselor and 9 years as Stake President, among other callings. He loved serving in the Boy Scouts of America programs and was an Eagle Scout. Arnold was also a private pilot and at one point in his career, sold and flew Piper aircraft out of the Pocatello, Idaho airport for Simplot Aviation. He would sometimes fly to work from the Rockford airport, which he helped build, to his job at the Pocatello airport. Eventually, he retired after a 25 year career in real estate. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as a boy. In later years, he enjoying fishing and golf. He strived to go to the LDS temple for each round of golf he played. In one calendar year, he played and attended the temple 52 times. Margaret enjoyed riding in the golf cart with him and together they golfed many courses in the area. His greatest love and joy, however, was serving others. Whether that service was through LDS church organizations, such as scouting and white water rafting trips with the young women or through service to his extended family and community, that was what made him happiest. There are two paths one can walk in life, service to self or service to others. Arnold walked the latter. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Blackfoot West Stake Center. The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
