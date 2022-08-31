Davis Janet Ricks Davis Janet Ricks Davis 83, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Gem Village. Janet was the daughter of Jay Phillip Davis and Fontella Ricks. She was born 23 May 1938 in St. Anthony, Idaho, the second daughter, joining her sister Sylvia. She was raised in Sugar City where she attended elementary school and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. After graduating from high school she attended Ricks College and Utah State University in Logan, Utah majoring in home economics. To help finance her schooling she worked at various summer jobs, cleaning rooms at Old Faithful Inn, cooking at a dude ranch in Jackson Wyoming, and a Girl Scout leader with the Girl Scouts in Park City Utah to name a few. She graduated from Utah State University in 1962 and accepted a teaching position at Liahona High School in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Janet loved the people of Tonga and they loved her. She was there for two years, returning home in 1964 at the request of her parents, who were worried she would never come home. There was a bond between Janet and the Tongan people that continued for many years. She was very generous with her funds and assisted them even after she came home. Janet is survived by her sisters, Phyllis (Jerry) Jones of Syracuse, Utah and Jayne (Donald) Buffum of Blackfoot; brother John Davis of Rigby, Idaho and several nieces and nephews. Her sister Sylvia (Richard) Hatton and her parents preceded her in death. A viewing will be held at Hawker Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm with the graveside service Friday, October 29, 2021 at Grove City Cemetery beginning at 11 am. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.