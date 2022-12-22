Connie Davis-Lach Davis-Lach Connie Rae Davis-Lach, 59, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho due to a tragic unexpected accident. Connie was born October 16, 1963 in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Melvin J and Patsy Frasure Davis. Connie grew up in Blackfoot where she attended school. She graduated from Blackfoot High School. She continued her education at Eastern Idaho Technical College, where she earned her associates degree in nursing. Connie married Scott Goodwin in 1986. The couple had three sons, Tyler, Brandon and Kaiden, before divorcing in 1996. In 2006, she married the love of her life, Michael Lach. The couple had their baby boy Austyn in 2007. Connie enjoyed shopping, camping and family time. She loved Christmas time and her 3 dogs and cat, but mostly spending time with her grandkids, friends and loved ones. She attended services at the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship church. She was a member of the Elks Club and the American Legion. Connie is survived by her four sons, Tyler (Lydia Christiansen, fiancee) Goodwin, Brandon (Brittany) Goodwin, Kaiden (Jordan) Goodwin and Austyn Lach, all of Blackfoot; her sisters Vicki (Gordon) Cowley of Blackfoot and Ronda (Jim) Scott of Idaho Falls; grandchildren Austin, Makayla, Kaydence, Brakkin, Rylin, River, Payton, Remington and Mackie; and one great granddaughter, Valarie Christiansen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Pat Davis; loving husband Michael Lach; and parents-in-law, John and Carla Lach. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
