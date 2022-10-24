Davis Ross Burdell Davis Ross Burdell Davis 68, of Blackfoot, ID passed away on October 22, 2022 at the Willows in Blackfoot. He was born on September 28th, 1954 to Esther Irene Capps-Davis and Daniel J. Davis in Salmon, ID the next to the youngest of six children. He attended schools in Salmon and Auburn, Ca. He was married once to Paula Verderber and that marriage ended in divorce. Ross did many jobs over the years including, carpentry, construction, delivering papers, odds and ends and at the last before retirement he did vehicle shuttling for auction houses. In 2017 Ross purchased his dream motorcycle, a Harley Davidson. Unfortunately, his health had deteriorated and did not allow him to ride it very much. Ross was an avid fisherman and loved camping. He could throw anything out on a fishing line and catch a fish. He also had the love of all things electronic, taking them apart to see what made them tick. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister April Nunez in January of this year, his ex-wife Paula Davis, and brother-in-law Paul Brocker. He is survived by his brother Dan (Marie) Davis of Salmon, ID, Ron Davis of Salmon, ID, Doris Davis of Salmon, ID, Connie Brocker of Auburn, CA. along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Per his wishes there will be no formal services. Private family scattering of ashes will be at a later time. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com.
