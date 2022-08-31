DeGiulio Shawn DeGiulio Shawn Gary DeGiulio, 46, of Blackfoot, passed away, August 3, 2021. Shawn was born November 25, 1974 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Gary Lee DeGiulio and Kathy Mae Gough DeGiulio. Shawn has lived and attended schools in Blackfoot, Ontario, OR, Adrian, OR, Homedale, ID, Caldwell, ID, and Pocatello before moving back to Blackfoot in 1990. In October of 1997 he married Trudy Hansen. They later divorced in 2001. Shawn worked at KFC and for Wada Farms. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shawn enjoyed fishing, and working with his hands on model cars and fixing lawnmowers and motors. Shawn is survived by his daughter, Madison Marie DeGiulio; mother and step-father Kathy DeGiulio and Steve Martin; brothers, Dana Lee (Melissa) DeGiulio, and Jeremy Joseph (Jessie Von) DeGiulio; and sister, Angela Dawn DeGiulio. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary DeGiulio; and grandparents, Don & Mardene Gough and Joe & Ruth DeGiulio. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.