Clemente DeLaCruz DeLaCruz Clemente DeLaCruz, 68, of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Clemente was born October 10, 1953 in Laredo, Texas to Fulgencio DeLaCruz and Ana Maria Hernandez DeLaCruz. He moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and on August 24, 1972 Clemente married Maria del Carmen Vara. They were married for over 46 years. On their 25th anniversary they renewed their vows at St. Bernards Catholic Church. His greatest accomplishments were his marriage to his beautiful wife Maria, four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked for Nonpareil for over 40 years and retired from there. He was a loyal and dedicated supervisor and it was hard for him to retire when his health demanded he do so. He will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. In his free time he loved to go hunting and camping with his family and friends. He also loved cars and building model cars. He was an avid coin and comic book collector and had amassed quite the unique collection. His all time favorite food was carne asada tacos. Clemente is survived by his children, Clemente DeLaCruz Jr. of Blackfoot, Susana (Margarito) Robles of Rigby, Juan Jose DeLaCruz of Blackfoot, Marybel DeLaCruz of Utah; his parents, Fulgencio and Ana Maria DeLaCruz, of Blackfoot; his sisters Graciela DeLaCruz Bautista, of Blackfoot, Lucy DeLaCruz, of Blackfoot, Gricelda DeLaCruz, of California, Rosa DeLaCruz of Blackfoot and Alicia DeLaCruz Cabrera of California. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Clemente DeLaCruz III (Yvette Villalobos) of Pocatello, ID, Anna Maria Martinez (Juan Martinez) of Teton, ID, Jose Antonio Borjas (Knicia Sandifel) of Caldwell, ID, Elizabeth Vanessa Borjas, Cassandra Jailyn Herrera, Rafael Herrera Jr, Alondra Ezmeralda Herrera, Nicholas DeLaCruz, Justice Sandoval, Ezmeralda Alicia Maria DeLaCruz, Jazmin Carmen Alexis DeLaCruz; and 14 great grandchildren, Ivanlynn Sue Sandoval, Avah Marie White, Sylas Izaia White Destiny Borjas, Isabella Elizabeth Borjas, Audrianna Maria Borjas, Brinley Sophia Borjas, Paisley Christine Borjas, Gabriella Borjas, Damian Cornelio Chavez, Juan Jesus Martinez, Sarah Maria del Carmen Martinez, Jaime Estella DeLaCruz and Evan Ryder DeLaCruz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria DeLaCruz and his sister, Esperanza DeLaCruz Pina. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho with a viewing to follow from 7:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 584 W. Sexton in Blackfoot. Condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.