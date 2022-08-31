Delgado Keith Delgado Jacinto Keith Delgado, 57, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. That Thanksgiving day, we lost a very heartwarming soul that went out of his way to help others whenever he could, whether it was to lend a hand or to get picked up states away, or just to havehis company. He had one brother Robert Delgado, and was a father of 2 sons, Geddy Lopez and Isaac Delgado, and he was the grandfather of 4 girls and 1 boy. Keith loved spending time with his grandchildren, Mckena, Ezekiel, Kendrix, Kaiya and Zepplyn, and his niece and nephew, Michael and Rosina Delgado. Born in Eagle Pass, Texas, his mom Olga Puente brought him home to Blackfoot to get baptized at the St. Bernard Catholic Church. His father Jacinto F. Delgado and mom both served a substantial amount of years at Basic American Foods. Keith also worked there, giving his life to Basic American Foods right out of high-school and served them for 27 years. That came to a halt due to a tragic forklift accident. Keith met Estella Lopez at work and they later married. From this union, their son, Isaac was born. Though they later divorced, they always maintained a good friendship. Keith and his companion, Donna L. Jess, have been together for the past 5 years. They have known each other since high school, since her sister dated his brother Robert. Donna sent Keith a friend request through Facebook, and after talking about old times, they got together and became inseparable. They really loved each other and intended to marry someday. Donna's daughter, Morgan Kuzza and her children, Kennedy, Hawley and Elijah accepted Keith as "Dad" and "Grandpa". He loved his Rock and roll music loud as can be, taking trips and always having cool vehicles, playing in the mud with his friends in their trucks at the Diversion in Blackfoot. He touched a lot of lives with his laughter, his love, compassion and to be there in any way possible. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service.