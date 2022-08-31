Denney Jeffery A Denney Jeffery A Denney, Finally, was able to join the much anticipated, Heavenly Family reunion on the 18th of September 2021. Jeff's life began 56 years ago in Blackfoot, Idaho. There, he joined his earthly family of Alan and Patricia Denney. He was the little brother to Debbie, Kathy and Terry. Jeff graduated from Blackfoot High School and shortly after that served a mission to Glasgow Scotland for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Not long after his return, he met his eternal companion, Julee. They soon married, they were married for 34 years right up to his return home. Jeff attended and graduated from Ricks College with a degree in Horticulture Landscape Construction Management. Throughout Jeff's 33-year Landscaping career, he finally landed his ideal place of employment. He was one of three Estate Caretakers for the Idaho Falls Temple. He absolutely loved his new position. He was able to use his experience and artistic talents to the beautification of not only the Idaho Falls Temple but assisting in the design and color palette of the flower gardens at the newly built Pocatello Temple. Jeff loved designing and creating "Feel the Savior's Love" spots around the Temple grounds. He loves his Savior Jesus Christ and he tried every day to emulate and lead as the Savior. Jeff left behind his wife, Julee, who by the way was supposed to go first! His wonderful children whom he loves eternally, Kassidee (Logan) Phillips, Jase Denney, Kaylee Denney, Brinlee (Jacob) Smith. Most of all his sweet grandbabies, Oakley, Rider, Sage and August. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Denney, father in law, Clarence Gibson, his brother in law Chris Chapman, and nephew Jordan Chapman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. The funeral service will be broadcast live at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/firthidahostake. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Saturday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Groveland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it would mean so much to the family and especially Jeff, if you will take a moment and walk the Idaho Falls Temple grounds to experience those "Feel the Savior's Love" spots that he created for all visitors and especially at this time to attend the Pocatello Temple Open House. Information and tickets for the open house may be found at https://pocatellotemple.org/open-house/ Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com