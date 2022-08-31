Detmer Jack Detmer Jack Eugene Detmer, a long-time resident of Blackfoot, Idaho, and avid outdoorsman headed for the ultimate hunting ground on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born August 13, 1934, in Holyoke, Colorado, to Otto John Detmer and Edythe Marguerite Kramer Detmer. Comparing him as a baby to one of the many fish he caught throughout his life, Jack was a whopper at 11 pounds 8 ounces. Jack's family moved several times while he was young but he graduated from New Plymouth High School in Idaho in 1952. He was actively involved as student body president, gossip columnist for the school newspaper, Buzz Saw, and on the yearbook club. Active in baseball, football, track and broad jump, he was able to letter in each of these sports. In his youth, he was also a skilled bowler. Jack and his father, Otto, explored their entrepreneurial abilities by launching their own insemination service, Bluffview. He did this job while going to college. Also, during school, he participated in the ROTC program. Jack graduated from Idaho State College in 1957 with a degree in business/pre-law. His intentions were to become a lawyer but after his junior year he changed to business because law was not to his liking. He stayed with INL for nearly 27 years, retiring at 48 years old. Acquiring an education was highly valued by Jack and he encouraged many, including his nieces, to pursue those endeavors. Hunting and fishing were his favorite sports and several times he was acknowledged as "Fisherman of the Year" and "Hunter of the Year". His friends and family benefited from his abundant hunting and fishing harvests, as he generously shared his bounty. Numerous photos capture his true love of these sports. Often on Friday or Saturday, Jack would also hunt for a good bargain by going to garage sales or auctions. Valuing a dollar and using resources wisely were important and common practices for Jack. Rockhounding was another favorite pastime and his bookshelf was scattered with treasures. Jack had a jovial, joking nature which helped him develop the lifelong friendships that surrounded and supported him. A few "Jackisms" you may have heard him say were: "Part of the game of life", "You do the best with what ya got", or "What a mess means is 2 gallons of manure in a 1 gallon bucket." He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Dwight Seamons, his nieces Janae Seamons Heap (Dwayne), Trudi Seamons Gibbs (Craig), Leann Seamons Wendt (Ben), and Mindy Seamons May (Clint). He is predeceased by his father, Otto Detmer; his mother, Edythe Detmer; and his sister, Jeanette Detmer Seamons. A celebration of life will be held August 13, 2022 at the Blackfoot Senior Center, at 12pm for a luncheon and story swapping. If you can come, please RSVP by clicking on this link in Sign-up Genius: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F48A4A922A2FEC70-jack.