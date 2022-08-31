Dixey Edison Darrell Dixey Edison Darrell Dixey, 71, of Blackfoot, ID, passed away, Thursday, August 12, 2021 after a long fought battle with cancer with his family at his side. Darrell was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on July 22, 1950, to his parents, the late Edison Ralph Dixey and Adeline Eldean Colista George. Darrell married the love of his life, the late Shan Dayley on January 22, 1972, they divorced but remained good friends until her passing. From this union he had a son, Sloan whom he loved dearly. Darrell was raised by his late grandparents, Harold and Lucy Shay George in Gibson, Idaho. Darrell lived his entire life on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation where he was a proud member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes. He also believed in and practiced his traditions and was listed as one of the few fluent Shoshone language speakers. Darrell was known to many as a tribal delegate serving four terms with the Shoshone Bannock Tribal Council. Some of his favorite jobs were working as a foreman for tribal construction, and driving semi truck for Mickelsen Construction Company. Darrell also held many other jobs in his life. He enjoyed life as a spiritual Sun Dancer, hunter, and fisherman. Darrell is survived by his loving family; son, Sloan (Terri) Dixey of Blackfoot; grandson, Ethan Dixey; and granddaughter, Nautica Dixey. He is also survived by his siblings, Elva Dixey of Blackfoot, Ellen Ball of Fort Hall, Paulette (Jordan) Caskey of Nampa, Audrey Dixey (Rubin) of Salt Lake City, UT, Angie (Clifford) Buckskin of Fort Hall, Anna Marie Bowers of Fort Hall, Arletta Buckskin of Fort Hall, and Eldon Kelly McConnell of Blackfoot; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Shan Dixey; father, Edison Ralph Dixey; mother, Adeline Colista George; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Daisy Broncho Dixey; maternal grandparents, Harold and Lucy Shay George; brothers, Wes Dixey, Wayne Dixey, Everett McConnell, and Mike McConnell; sisters, Evelyn Dixey Surdam, Gwen Fisher, and Francisca Dixey; and his beloved chihuahua named WAWA JONES. Family and friends may pay their respects at his son's home on 1048 Diggie Rd in Blackfoot starting with a traditional viewing at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 until 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. On behalf of the family we would like to thank the staff at The Willows Retirement & Assisted Living and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for all their help caring for Darrell. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.