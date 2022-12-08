Driscoll Joyce Lucetta Dial Driscoll Joyce Lucetta Dial Driscoll, 70, Pingree, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022, after a five year battle with cancer. Joyce was born January 14, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Joe Earl and Martha Esther Harker Dial. She was raised on a farm north of Shelley with her 11 siblings. She graduated in 1970 from Shelley High School, salutatorian of her class. She attended Ricks College School of Nursing and graduated as a registered nurse in 1972. She enjoyed a 36-year career working for Bingham Memorial Hospital in the labor and delivery department. Joyce loved her job at the hospital, but her favorite job was taking care of her family. On February 2, 1974, she married Mike Driscoll, and together they raised four sons on their farm in Pingree. She worked tirelessly to teach and serve her sons throughout her life. She had an extra special place in her heart for her grandchildren. For each grandchild's birthday, Joyce would treat them with a special one-on-one "birthday date" with Grandma, who was always sure to spoil them. They all have special blankets or quilts from Grandma. Joyce was a talented pianist and organist and loved to play music at church, at funerals, and in the temple. She taught piano lessons for many years, including teaching several of her grandchildren. Her therapy was playing cards with her friends and family, and spending time with her Pingree "quilt group." Joyce is survived by her sons B. J. (Tricia) of Firth, Mac (Dawnette) and Curtis (Misty) of Pingree, and Dewey (Kelsie) of Riverside, and 17 grandchildren: Lauren, Kate, Claire, Duke, Elise, Fay, Danny, Cordon, Macoy, Eli, Sylvie, Isaac, Lexie, Owen, Brooklyn, Noelle, and Delta. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Dixie Stewart, Mary (Doug) Polson, Jane (Jack) Cottrell, Jolene Smallwood, Lois Fletcher, and Inis (Kevin) Landon; her two brothers, Terry Dial and David (Annette) Dial; and her brother-in-law, Mike Ricks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Esther; her husband, Mike; her grandson, Dawson; her sisters, Gloria Cunningham and Derena Ricks; her brother, Earl Dial; her brothers-in-law Voyd Stewart, Garth Cunningham, Bob Smallwood, and Craig Fletcher; and her sisters-in-law, Margo Dial and Connie Dial. She had a special relationship with Connie. A viewing will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Pingree, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. before the services. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, or to Sleep In Heavenly Peace (https://shpbeds.org). If Joyce was your nurse, please share your experience at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
