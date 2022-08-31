Duffin Louise Stoddard Duffin Louise Stoddard Duffin, 88, returned to her Father in Heaven, August 15, 2021, with her family nearby. Louise was born May 1, 1933, in Leota, Utah to Raymond Smith and Elna Jorgensen Stoddard. She had an older sister, Lorna. She attended school in Roosevelt, Utah and Richland Washington and graduated from Columbia High School in Richland in 1951. Louise went to Brigham Young University, where she met her future husband, Loraine Keith Duffin, at a dance. They were sealed together on August 1, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They settled in Aberdeen until Keith was drafted into the United States Army, during the Korean War, for 2 years. Louise lived with her mother in Richland, Washington while Keith was in the army, where she gave birth to their first baby, a boy. Stanley met his father for the first time at the age of 15 months. When Keith returned, they again lived in Aberdeen, where they continued farming. They were blessed with 5 more children Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings, including Relief Society President, Y.W. President and a Temple Ordinance worker with her husband for 20 years in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved the Gospel, her Heavenly Father and her Savior Jesus Christ. They were a high priority in her life. Louise lived a life of service. She found joy in giving of her love, time and means to others. Her family and friends were very important to her, and she loved and supported them throughout her life. Her love and devotion to them was evident in all that she did. Her generosity to others was apparent as she was one of the first to welcome newcomers to the area with a smile and a helping hand. Louise loved their family vacations, camping and seeing the sights. She also enjoyed the trips that they took with their friends. She had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats and kittens. Her rose bushes brought her much happiness each summer. She enjoyed flying with Keith as members of the 'Flying Farmers' association. They made lasting friendships with this group. Louise served her community by helping with the cancer drives, the blood drives, the PTA, the election day voting and as a Brownie scout leader. Louise is survived by her husband of 69 years, Loraine Keith Duffin, her children: Stanley (Joanne) Duffin of Boise, Christine (Bart) Wride of Aberdeen, Raymond (Chris) Duffin of Aberdeen, Karen (Steve) Mecham of Clovis, California, Sandra (Brian) Permann of American Falls, and Janilee (Trent) Palmer of Aberdeen; 29 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond & Elna Stoddard and her sister, Lorna Davis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen 1st Ward Chapel, 149 Central Ave, in Aberdeen. The family will meet with friends and relatives for a viewing at the Aberdeen 1st Ward Chapel, Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 pm, and from 9:30 - 10:30 am on Saturday prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared and the funeral watched life at: davisrosemortuary.com