Dye Michael Lynn Dye Michael Lynn Dye, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2022 of complications due to his long battle with throat cancer. Mike was born on March 24, 1955 in Twin Falls Idaho to W. T."Dub" Dye and Ella Ann McFarland Dye. He was the oldest of three children. Mike's hobbies and passions included being with friends in the outdoors, shooting guns, barbequing, golfing, driving anything with wheels and watching NASCAR, MMA and Seattle Seahawks. Mike worked at KAPS in the warehouse, as the manager at Pendleton Flour Mill and Napa Auto Parts at the site bus shop. Mike is eternally grateful to his lifelong friend Gary for the friendship and support that Gary provided to Mike throughout the years. Mike was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Mike enjoyed spending time at the Family History Library. He had recently received the Aaronic Priesthood and was looking forward to being able to attend the temple. Mike is survived by his mother, Ann Johnson of Walla Walla, WA,sister, Tina of WA,an aunt, Susan McFarland of Twin Falls, ID, cousins, extended family and his beloved (stray) cat, Newman. He loved to spend time with his best friend Dawn. Due to the damage caused by his cancer Mike struggled to speak, however he had no problems laughing at his and Dawn's shenanigans! He was preceded in death by his father W. T. "Dub" Dye and his brother Gerry Dye. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. At Mike's request there will not be a service.A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.