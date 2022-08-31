Earley Karlene Seamons Earley Karlene Seamons Earley, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away October 27, 2021 peacefully at Life Care Center in Idaho Falls surrounded by loved ones. Karlene was born November 28, 1938 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Leon Nyman Seamons and Dorothy Packman. She was the oldest of four children. Karlene grew up in the Wapello area and attended school there. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1957. She participated in sports with softball being her favorite. She was the best left-handed pitcher causing fear to any batter she faced. On August 24, 1955 she married Dean Earley in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have been married 66 years. Karlene worked for the Blackfoot School District as a cook for 29 years. She enjoyed serving the children and staff, but would much rather be outside. She loved to work in the yard and always had a beautiful flower garden. Karlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, and library. The library was her favorite calling where she served with Ora Hillman and Ramona Johnson. Karlene enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, fishing and really anything outside. She really loved to quilt. She made each one of her grandkids a quilt for their high school graduation. She loved being with family and providing a great home cooked meal and lots of desserts to snack on. She was the best wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. She found great joy and happiness in supporting family in everything they did. Karlene is survived by her husband, Dean Earley of Blackfoot; children, David (Kathy) Earley of Blackfoot, Shauna (Doug) Fairbanks of Orem, UT, Martin (Kristen) Earley of Blackfoot, Christopher (Selena) Earley of Ammon, siblings, Vickie (Dean) Jones of Blackfoot, Nancy Seamons of Idaho Falls, Terry (Dewi) Seamons of Chula Vista, CA, 10 grandkids Mark Earley (deceased), Robert (Hayley) Earley, Melisa (Stevan) Peters, Brian (Suzie) Earley, Megan (Jeff) Smith, Courtney (Randy) Purcell, Mikala Fairbanks, Quinn Earley (Chloe), Colin Earley, Hayden Earley (Paeton), 11 great grandchildren Peyton, Trey, Ryder, Braddock, Brooklyn, Isaac, Elsie, Frederick, Landon, Grey, and Paxton. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant twin boys Mark and Matthew, and grandson Mark Earley. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Wapello LDS church. Viewing will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home and at 9:00-10:45 prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.