Endow Kazuo Endow Kazuo Endow passed away December 15, 2020, at a care facility at the age of 97, due to complications from COVID-19. Kazuo was born on August 1, 1923, in Soldier Summit, Utah, to Unokichi and Jun Endow. They later moved to the Idaho Falls area where his father began farming. Later they moved to the Pocatello area where he attended schools and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1942. After high school he attended technical school where he studied automotive mechanics. He volunteered for the Army, and in the spring of 1943 he left for basic training at Fort Blanding in Florida. After basic training he joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team at Fort Shelby, Mississippi, and that fall he shipped out to Europe. Among the decorations and citations he received were two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, two Presidential Unit Citations, and the Congressional Gold Medal. He was honorably discharged from active service at the end of WWII. After the War he went to Chicago to attend technical school, and while there took a job redeeming War Bonds. In 1954 Kazuo married his soul mate, Mae Kanomata. Together they raised four children. They settled in Blackfoot where he began a long career in farming, retiring in 1990 but continuing to work for several more years at part-time jobs. Kazuo was an active member of the Japanese American Citizens League. He was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. For many years he donated blood to the American Red Cross. After retirement he became actively involved at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center. He delivered Meals on Wheels, served on the Board, and regularly played Bridge there. He attended the First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his four children: Michele (Jim) Thielges, Richland, Washington; Fred Endow, Blackfoot; Denise Endow, Chandler, Arizona; Ben Endow, Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Two sisters also survive him: Midori Tsukamoto, Blackfoot, and Yoshie Hanson, Long Beach, California. His wife, his parents, an infant sister and a brother preceded him in death. There will be a service to remember his life on Saturday July 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. There will be a visitation on Friday July 30th from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to the Blackfoot/Bingham County Senior Citizens Center.