Espino Hugo Espino Hugo Espino, 37, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away on July 12, 2022 in Lewisville, Texas. Hugo was born on July 12,1985inZimapan,Hidalgo, Mexico. In 2003, he graduated from Blackfoot High School in Blackfoot, Idaho. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps after high school from 2003 to 2007, achieving a rank of Corporal and completing two tours in Iraq. Hugo was employed at Foam Supplies Inc.in Lewisville, TX as an Application Specialist. His interests included coaching MMA at North Texas Mixed Martial Arts, being a die-hard Las Vegas Raiders fan,and riding his Harley motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and bringing joy to others through laughter. Hugo was preceded in death by his father, Hugo Espino. He is survived by his children Rosie Espino and Hugo Espino and step-son Tez Hardimon; former wife and mother of his children, Eva Ibarra; mother Eloina Martinez and his Step-father Vicente Martinez; his siblings, Zaira Nieto (Victor Nieto), Jerry Martinez (Maribel Martinez), Adriana Bustamante (Jaime Bustamante), EsmeraldaSurerus (JackSurerus), Melissa Martinez (AdanPelayo); his partner Casey Cobb and her daughter Lily. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. A final farewell will be begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, then proceed to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot for military honors and interment at 11:00 a.m.