Falter Mabelle Ellsworth Falter Mabelle Ellsworth Falter, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her daughter's home in Washington, Utah, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Mabelle was born August 18, 1931, in Pocatello, Idaho to Claude William Ellsworth and Matilda Ann Flamm. She was the youngest of ten children. She was raised in Pocatello and attended Pocatello High School where she met her sweetheart, Fred B. Falter. They were married on August 29, 1948 in Pocatello, Idaho. They had 66 wonderful years of marriage.
During her school years, Mabelle loved playing sports, especially softball. She played on a city league. She also played flag football with the other kids in the neighborhood, ran track, and swam. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She especially enjoyed working with the young women and teaching them songs. She was musically talented. She taught and played piano. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and boating with her husband and children. Mabelle and Fred worked at flea markets and owned a t-shirt shop. Mabelle sold real estate for several years.
Mabelle is remembered for being spunky and fun to be around. She was beautiful and always had a fun, winning smile, and a quick wit. She was very active.
She is survived by her 7 children: Lynn E. Falter (Joan), Craig Edward Falter (Robin); Susan Falter; Tracy Lee Falter; Connie Falter Hanson (David); Karen Falter Dean (Andy); and Shannon Falter Goldston (Ned). She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Flora Belle Falter (Kent) and Ethel Stanger (Ellsworth), 49 grandchildren, and 85 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and nine siblings: Arvilla (Yancey), Dean Arvin, Reid Flamm, Norma, Heber J., Irma (Nugent), Owel Clair, Eileen (Kowallis), and Glenn Merlin.
Funeral services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho 83440) 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral at Flamm Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the friends and family for their kindness and help. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh@aol.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.